Jordan Eberle scored twice and had an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated visiting Detroit 4-2 Saturday night, snapping the Red Wings' five-game winning streak.

Jamie Oleksiak and Eeli Tolvanen also tallied and Matty Beniers had two assists for the Kraken, who extended their points streak to four games (3-0-1). Goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves.

Pius Suter and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit and Ville Husso stopped 22 of 26 shots. The Red Wings will wrap up their five-game trip Tuesday in Washington.

Eberle opened the scoring at 16:50 of the first period.

He took a long lead pass from Carson Soucy, skated over the blue line and took a wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle that went between the legs of defenseman Ben Chiarot. Husso got a piece of the shot, but the puck snuck just under his blocker and trickled over the goal line.

The Red Wings tied the score at 19:44 as Jake Walkman's shot went off Grubauer's mask and into the high slot, where Suter spun and fired the puck off defenseman Adam Larsson's stick and between Grubauer's pads.

The Kraken regained the lead at 2:05 of the second as Beniers skated the puck down the left wing before sending a pass to Eberle in the slot. His shot went through Chiarot's legs and off Husso before reaching the net.

Seattle extended its lead at 19:52 of the second on a four-on-four situation with skaters from both teams in the penalty box. Eberle tracked down a loose puck behind the Detroit net and fed Beniers on the right wing. The rookie quickly made a centering pass to Oleksiak, a defenseman who had joined the rush, and he tipped the puck past Husso.

Tolvanen scored off his own rebound at 4:49 of the third to make it 4-1.

Larkin scored unassisted at 17:39 with the goalie pulled and an extra attacker on the ice.

--Field Level Media