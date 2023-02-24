Fri, 24 Feb 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
63
Fair in Statesville

US Business

Section
U.S. stocks finish in black after volatile day, dollar gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks initially lost ground while the dollar rallied Thursday before buyers entered the market ...

In restructuring, McKinsey consulting to lay off 2,000

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bloomberg News reported that consultancy company McKinsey & Co plans to lay off some 2,000 ...

No end in sight as US home sales decline for 12th month

CHICAGO: A National Association of Realtors study released this week reported that in January, US existing home sales dropped to ...

U.S. stock markets weaken sharply, Nasdaq Composite loses 2.50 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. Treasuries rose sharply on Tuesday, triggering alarm on equity markets which fell hard.The benchmark ...

Sentiment divided on World stock markets Monday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets were closed Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday.Global stock markets saw mixed ...

Boeing offers $5.3 million to CEO to stay on for 2 to 3 more years

ARLINGTON, Virginia: Boeing aircraft company has announced that it will pay Chief Executive Dave Calhoun $5.29 million to continue in ...

US

Section
In restructuring, McKinsey consulting to lay off 2,000

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bloomberg News reported that consultancy company McKinsey & Co plans to lay off some 2,000 ...

No end in sight as US home sales decline for 12th month

CHICAGO: A National Association of Realtors study released this week reported that in January, US existing home sales dropped to ...

US seizes 6,542 guns at airports in 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: In 2022, 6,542 guns were intercepted by the Transportation Security Administration at airport checkpoints across the United States.The ...

US senator: Railroads must answer questions on hazardous shipments

WASHINGTON D.C.: US Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell has announced that she is opening an inquiry into railroad hazardous ...

Authorities think dead whales in New York struck by ships

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said a 25-foot minke whale, which had injuries that were ...

US, France, Germany say they will be 'closely aligned' on China

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House has said that during a meeting in Munich to discuss challenges posed by China, US ...

Movie Review

Eddie the Eagle
Eddie the Eagle