Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists against his former team and the host Detroit Red Wings won for the seventh time in eight games by defeating the New York Rangers 4-1 on Thursday.

Filip Zadina scored his second goal of the season for Detroit. Michael Rasmussen had a goal and an assist and Filip Hronek also scored, while Ville Husso made 30 saves. David Perron added two assists for the Red Wings, who were coming off a 4-1-0 road trip.

Vincent Trocheck scored the only goal for the Rangers, who have lost three straight following a seven-game winning streak. Jaroslav Halak made 19 saves for New York, which had just two power plays and came up empty both times.

Detroit, which also captured the season series 2-1, blocked 22 shots while holding its opponent to one goal for the second straight game.

Copp scored the only goal of the opening period. Rasmussen backhanded a pass near the Rangers' net to Copp, who tapped in his sixth goal this season. Perron had the other assist.

Trocheck tied it in the second period after Detroit turned the puck over at its blue line. He fired a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Husso on the glove side for his 17th goal.

The Red Wings quickly regained the lead when Dylan Larkin stole the puck near the Rangers' blue line. He shoveled the puck to Zadina, who whistled the puck past Halak's glove.

Rasmussen made it 3-1 with 1:58 remaining in the second. Halak made a sliding save against Perron but the puck rebounded back to Perron, who fed Rasmussen in front. He found the wide-open net for his 10th goal. Copp got the second assist.

Hronek gave Detroit a three-goal lead on a power play. He ripped a shot from the point that got through traffic and snuck just inside the goal post for his ninth goal at 4:51 of the third. Copp and Dominic Kubalik picked up the assists.

