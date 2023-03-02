The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Filip Hronek from the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday for two draft picks, including a 2023 conditional first-round pick.

The first-rounder was obtained by Vancouver in the trade that sent Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, the team said in a release.

The Red Wings also get a 2023 second-round pick while the Canucks get Detroit's fourth-rounder in this year's draft.

Hronek, 25, had 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 60 games this season.

He has 156 points (30 goals, 126 assists) in five-plus seasons with the Red Wings since they selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft.

The Red Wings now have two first-round picks and three second-round picks in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Detroit signed forward Dylan Larkin to an eight-year, $69.6 million extension earlier Wednesday.

