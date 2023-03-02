Thu, 02 Mar 2023

News RELEASES

US Business

U.S. stock markets and dollar take a breather due to rising bond yields

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks showed signs of exhaustion on Wednesday as the new month began, with only ...

In spite of difficulties, Buffett's Berkshire shows record profits

OMAHA, Nebraska: Despite foreign currency losses and rising interest rates contributing to lower earnings in the fourth quarter, Warren Buffett's ...

U.S. stocks reverse course towards close on interest rate hikes

NEW YORK, New York - A sharp rise in Treasury yields punctured stock markets in the U.S. on Tuesday, with ...

As supplies grow, GM to close Indiana truck plant for two weeks

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors has said that due to its inventory starting to outweigh demand with the easing of supply-chain ...

U.S. stock markets advance but trim losses before close

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States, Europe and the UK began the week on a positive ...

Tesla plans to build plant in Mexico stalls over lack of water

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Concerns over water supplies could prove to be a deal-breaker for Tesla's plans to build a plant ...

US

After criticism of Hong Kong restrictions, US envoy warned by Chinese

HONG KONG: After he said that freedoms were eroding in Hong Kong, US Consul-General Gregory May was warned by a ...

US to send $2 billion more for ammunition, drones to Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C.: Marking the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, the Pentagon announced its continuing support for Ukraine with a $2 ...

Hyundai sells US parts plant after child labor investigation

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Following a controversy in which an auto parts plant was found to employ children as ...

Russian billionaire loses more properties through U.S. sanctions

NEW YORK CITY, New York: On the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the federal prosecutors office in New York ...

Movie Review

Beverly Hills Cop (4K UHD)