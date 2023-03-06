Mon, 06 Mar 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
56
Fair in Statesville

US Business

Section
In large shift, US says corporate execs should pay for misconduct

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Justice Department will introduce a policy aimed at making executives responsible for the costs of corporate ...

Though US home prices fall 4.5%, still less than expected

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Reuters has reported that US home prices are predicted to decline modestly this year, but ...

EV startups say volatile pricing, supply shortages harming sales

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As potential customers are looking for deals or not making any purchases, US electric vehicle ...

Nasdaq gains nearly 2 percent as U.S. stocks take off

NEW YORK, New York - A softening in U.S. Treasury yields boosted buying on Wall Street Friday with all the ...

Dow, X-energy file application to build new small nuclear power plant

MIDLAND, Michigan: Dow chemical company and X-energy have agreed to develop and demonstrate the first next-generation nuclear reactor in North ...

China business, rights practices under fire in US House hearings

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amid rising tensions after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over North America and was shot down, the ...

US

Section
In large shift, US says corporate execs should pay for misconduct

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Justice Department will introduce a policy aimed at making executives responsible for the costs of corporate ...

US Senate debates ending President's power to wage 'forever wars'

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee will consider legislation next week that would repeal the 1991 and 2002 ...

Though US home prices fall 4.5%, still less than expected

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Reuters has reported that US home prices are predicted to decline modestly this year, but ...

Biden demands US airlines stop charging for family seating

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden has called upon US airlines to follow American Airlines, which remove their family seating fees ...

EV startups say volatile pricing, supply shortages harming sales

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As potential customers are looking for deals or not making any purchases, US electric vehicle ...

Asian countries come together with US for military exercises

RAYONG, Thailand: Thailand and the United States have begun joint military exercises with more than 7,000 personnel and forces from ...

Movie Review

Red Notice