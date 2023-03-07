Tue, 07 Mar 2023

Fair in Statesville

US Business

U.S. stocks erase early across-the-board gains to finish mixed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks turned sour Monday, finishing mixed after first eking out modest across-the-board gains."The market ...

No abortion pills to be sold by Walgreens in 20 Republican-led states

DEERFIELD, Illinois: Walgreens has said that it will not sell the abortion pill, Mifepristone, in 20 conservative states, which earlier ...

In large shift, US says corporate execs should pay for misconduct

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Justice Department will introduce a policy aimed at making executives responsible for the costs of corporate ...

Though US home prices fall 4.5%, still less than expected

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Reuters has reported that US home prices are predicted to decline modestly this year, but ...

EV startups say volatile pricing, supply shortages harming sales

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As potential customers are looking for deals or not making any purchases, US electric vehicle ...

Nasdaq gains nearly 2 percent as U.S. stocks take off

NEW YORK, New York - A softening in U.S. Treasury yields boosted buying on Wall Street Friday with all the ...

Grueling Alaska tradition, Iditarod Sled Dog Race, started on weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race began this weekend with an 11-mile ceremonial leg through the streets of ...

To ensure flow of power, Biden to pay old nuclear plants to stay open

WASAHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has said it will provide $1.2 billion to extend the lives of outdated nuclear power ...

US Senate debates ending President's power to wage 'forever wars'

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee will consider legislation next week that would repeal the 1991 and 2002 ...

