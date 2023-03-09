Thu, 09 Mar 2023

News RELEASES

Fair in Statesville

US Business

U.S. stocks struggle Wednesday as Fed holds center-court

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were easier again on Wednesday following dramatic falls a day earlier as investors continue ...

Big change as US says only cattle raised in US can be "Product of USA"

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a victory for American farmers who campaigned for the change, the Biden administration has proposed a new ...

U.S. stocks reel on interest rate fears

NEW YORK, New York - As the U.S. economy picks up steam, according to recent data, fears are increasing that ...

Ford adding workers in US, Mexico as auto sales jump nationwide

DETROIT, Michigan: As Ford and the entire auto industry are beginning to recover after struggling US sales in 2022, Ford ...

Volkswagen says will build electric truck plant in US South Carolina

FRANKFURT, Germany: This week, Volkswagen-backed automotive company Scout Motors said it will construct a $2 billion electric truck and SUV ...

U.S. stocks erase early across-the-board gains to finish mixed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks turned sour Monday, finishing mixed after first eking out modest across-the-board gains."The market ...

Maryland tanker truck crash catches homes on fire, driver dead

FREDERICK, Maryland: Maryland authorities have said that a tanker truck carrying a flammable liquid crashed on a Maryland highway over ...

Automakers rushing to improve EV batteries in cold climates

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: As cold temperatures limit the traveling range of electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the acceptance of electric cars, ...

Ending investment in China military technologies is target of US

WASHINGTON D.C.: In an effort to limit China's ability to acquire technologies that could be used for military purposes, the ...

