Get a daily dose of North Carolina Daily news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.More Information
NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were easier again on Wednesday following dramatic falls a day earlier as investors continue ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In a victory for American farmers who campaigned for the change, the Biden administration has proposed a new ...
NEW YORK, New York - As the U.S. economy picks up steam, according to recent data, fears are increasing that ...
DETROIT, Michigan: As Ford and the entire auto industry are beginning to recover after struggling US sales in 2022, Ford ...
FRANKFURT, Germany: This week, Volkswagen-backed automotive company Scout Motors said it will construct a $2 billion electric truck and SUV ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks turned sour Monday, finishing mixed after first eking out modest across-the-board gains."The market ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In a victory for American farmers who campaigned for the change, the Biden administration has proposed a new ...
FREDERICK, Maryland: Maryland authorities have said that a tanker truck carrying a flammable liquid crashed on a Maryland highway over ...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska: As cold temperatures limit the traveling range of electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the acceptance of electric cars, ...
DETROIT, Michigan: As Ford and the entire auto industry are beginning to recover after struggling US sales in 2022, Ford ...
FRANKFURT, Germany: This week, Volkswagen-backed automotive company Scout Motors said it will construct a $2 billion electric truck and SUV ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In an effort to limit China's ability to acquire technologies that could be used for military purposes, the ...