Looking to future competition, FedEx combining its delivery businesses

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: FedEx Corp has said that in an effort to cut costs and compete with United Parcel Service and ...

New US rules to cut EV credits from $7,500 to $3,750 on most models

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford and Chrysler-parent Stellantis have said that after new US Treasury rules take effect on 18th April, most ...

Meta says its new AI can identify objects within pictures

MENLO PARK, California: Facebook-owner Meta has released an artificial intelligence model, the Segment Anything Model (SAM), which can identify individual ...

US reports job openings fall, officials hopeful about rate increases

WASHINGTON D.C.: In welcome news for the Federal Reserve Bank, which is considering whether to halt its cycle of interest ...

US Army says Lockheed to receive $4.5 billion missile contract

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin Corp a multi-year production contract for Joint-Air-to-Ground Missiles, and HELLFIRE missiles ...

US works with VW to repair air bags not deploying

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has said that owners of 143,000 Volkswagen Atlas SUVs that were ...

As US House Speaker meets with Taiwan's president, China deploys fleet

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Providing two pictures as proof, Taiwan reported spotting a Chinese aircraft carrier group in the waters off the ...

Running from fraud trial, former chief aide to Maryland governor dies

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Washington Post has reported that after a confrontation with the FBI, Roy McGrath, the fugitive former aide ...

Bill Gates says pausing development of Chat GPT will solve nothing

SEATTLE, Washington: In his first public comments since an open letter co-signed by Tesla's Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak ...

