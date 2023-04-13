Get a daily dose of North Carolina Daily news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.More Information
NEW YORK, New York - A lower CPI reading than expected boosted U.S. stocks early on Wednesday; however, by the ...
BARRINGTON, New Hampshire: Blue Water Fisheries has proposed construction of the first offshore fish farming off the waters of New ...
NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were mixed on American markets Tuesday as investors awaited the latest CPI reading, which ...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: As new electric vehicle prices dropped due to aggressive price reductions by Tesla, used electric vehicle sales in ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed at the close on Monday in light trading, with many global ...
AUSTIN, Texas: To attract more customers amidst rising US interest rates, Tesla has cut prices on its entire US electric ...
BARRINGTON, New Hampshire: Blue Water Fisheries has proposed construction of the first offshore fish farming off the waters of New ...
BOYNTON BEACH, Florida: The last living prosecutor from the World War II Nuremberg trials, Ben Ferencz, has died at the ...
BALLINA, Ireland: US President Joe Biden is visiting Ireland this week and will be stopping over in Ballina, the hometown ...
SEOUL, South Korea: The US, South Korea and Japan have called for further international efforts to ban North Koreans from ...
HANOI, Vietnam: In a bid to raise the level of its relations with Vietnam, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: As new electric vehicle prices dropped due to aggressive price reductions by Tesla, used electric vehicle sales in ...