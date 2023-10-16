Mon, 16 Oct 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
61
Cloudy in Statesville

US Business

Section
Disneyland, Disney World raise some ticket prices by up to 10%

BURBANK, California: After the entertainment giant announced a spending plan for its parks business, this week, Walt Disney said it ...

U.S. producer price index rose 0.5 percent in September

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amid higher costs for energy products and food, U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but ...

Exxon to acquire rival Pioneer for $60 billion in all-stock deal

HOUSTON, Texas: In an all-stock deal valued at US$59.5 billion, Exxon Mobil will buy U.S. rival Pioneer Natural Resources. The ...

U.S. stock markets in disarray, Nasdaq slides 167 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were divided but mostly trended lower on Friday, although the Dow Jones managed ...

Inflationary fears undermine U.S. stock markets Thursday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks dropped Friday as inflation edged higher prompting a selling spree in the Treasury ...

Tech stocks lead late charge on American stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks traded in a tight range Wednesday ahead of the September CPI report which ...

US

Section
Disneyland, Disney World raise some ticket prices by up to 10%

BURBANK, California: After the entertainment giant announced a spending plan for its parks business, this week, Walt Disney said it ...

U.S. producer price index rose 0.5 percent in September

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amid higher costs for energy products and food, U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but ...

Exxon to acquire rival Pioneer for $60 billion in all-stock deal

HOUSTON, Texas: In an all-stock deal valued at US$59.5 billion, Exxon Mobil will buy U.S. rival Pioneer Natural Resources. The ...

US rule to restrict AI chip shipments to China in final review

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to a U.S. government posting, a rule restricting shipments of specific advanced chips to China has been ...

IMF cuts growth projections for China, eurozone, and world economy

MARRAKECH, Morocco: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its growth projections, highlighting challenges facing the global economy, including uncertainties ...

Police kill driver who rammed car into China consulate in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, California: San Francisco Police said its officers fatally shot the driver of a vehicle that crashed into the ...

Movie Review

Mission: Impossible