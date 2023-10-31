Tue, 31 Oct 2023

U.S. stocks reach for the stars, Nasdaq surges 146 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets rallied hard on Monday with all the major indices closing sharply higher."We ...

US defense contractors boost revenues as war in Ukraine continues

WASHINGTON D.C.: Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 is boosting the revenues of U.S. defense contractors, as the U.S. government ...

US mortgage rates climb to 23-year high, applications to 28-year low

WASHINGTON D.C.: A survey released by the Mortgage Bankers Association this week showed that U.S. home mortgage rates rose to ...

Defying recession forecasts, US economy in Q3 grows fastest in 2 years

WASHINGTON D.C.: As higher wages from a tight labor market helped drive consumer spending, the U.S. economy likely grew in ...

U.S. stock markets have mixed day, techs gain, industrials slide

NEW YORK, New York - The Dow Jones slumped on Friday while technology stocks moved higher. The U.S. dollar was ...

US business output rises, manufacturing orders rise

WASHINGTON D.C.: As the manufacturing sector ended a five-month contraction due to a rise in new orders, U.S. business output ...

Republican congressman Santos pleads not guilty to 23-count indictment

NEW YORK: On October 27, U.S. Representative George Santos pleaded not guilty to a 23-count indictment, which accuses him of ...

Public will still have access to COVID-19 antivirals after November 1

WASHINGTON D.C.: On October 27, U.S. health officials said that even after the government shifts distribution to the commercial market ...

US-South Korea drills tests high tech gear during battle

SEOUL, South Korea: To sharpen their fighting skills in future wars, South Korean and U.S. troops held joint combat drills ...

U.S. economy resilient despite interest rate hikes by Federal Reserve

WASHINGTON D.C.: As higher wages from a tight labor market drove consumer spending and businesses quickly restocked to meet strong ...

EVs' falling demand worries automakers

DETROIT, Michigan: This week, General Motors (GM) and Honda canceled their partnership to produce low-cost electric vehicles (EV), and South ...

