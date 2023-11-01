(Photo credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports)

The Charlotte Hornets are declining the fourth-year option on James Bouknight, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

The option would have paid him $6.1 million.

Bouknight, 23, played his college ball at UConn. In his first two NBA seasons, he split time between the Hornets and the Greensboro Swarm of the G-League.

In 65 games (no starts) with the Hornets, he has averages of 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 12.6 minutes per game.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Bouknight has yet to play this season. He had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Oct. 11 after he injured his meniscus during training camp. He will be re-evaluated within the next few weeks.

--Field Level Media