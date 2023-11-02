Thu, 02 Nov 2023

Three-day walkout by CVS, Walgreens staff in US

NEW YORK: Some pharmacy employees of CVS Health Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance's U.S. began a three-day walkout this week ...

U.S. stocks close higher as wage growth in third quarter surges

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday after registering losses earlier in the day. U.S. labor costs ...

U.S. stocks reach for the stars, Nasdaq surges 146 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets rallied hard on Monday with all the major indices closing sharply higher."We ...

US defense contractors boost revenues as war in Ukraine continues

WASHINGTON D.C.: Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 is boosting the revenues of U.S. defense contractors, as the U.S. government ...

US mortgage rates climb to 23-year high, applications to 28-year low

WASHINGTON D.C.: A survey released by the Mortgage Bankers Association this week showed that U.S. home mortgage rates rose to ...

Defying recession forecasts, US economy in Q3 grows fastest in 2 years

WASHINGTON D.C.: As higher wages from a tight labor market helped drive consumer spending, the U.S. economy likely grew in ...

Live cluster bomblet, ammunition 'donated' to Wisconsin Goodwill store

JANESVILLE, Wisconsin: A live cluster bomblet and ammunition were discovered in a donation dropped off at a Janesville Goodwill thrift ...

DoJ investigating eye products: Johnson & Johnson

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey: Last week, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said that in connection with a civil investigation, the U.S. ...

YouTube suspends LAPD account for posting violent assault footage

LOS ANGELES, California: The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) wrote on social media platform X over the weekend that its ...

November 3 ultimatum: 'Biden advisor' Arefy's shocking statements revealed

DHAKA, Bangladesh - The U.S. embassy in Dhaka has requested "consular access" for detained Mian Jahidul Islam alias Arefy, who ...

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake rocks San Francisco region

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Over the weekend, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake, with its center at San Francisco's international airport, hit the ...

Children Shouldn't Play With Dead Things (4K UHD)