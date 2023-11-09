Get a daily dose of North Carolina Daily news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.More Information
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks retreated Wednesday amidst confusion over the direction the Federal Reserve will take on ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks moved modestly higher on Tuesday as Treasury yields slipped, while surprisingly the U.S. ...
NEW YORK: To settle claims by New York Attorney-General Letitia James that they systematically cheated drivers out of pay and ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks began the week on a slippery slope Monday with a dip across-the-board. The ...
HAWTHORNE, California: This week, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, said that Starlink, his rocket company's satellite internet unit, had reached ...
DETROIT, Michigan: After its success in bargaining with the Detroit Three, the United Auto Workers (UAW) indicated that it aims ...
PHOENIX, Arizona: Meeting a November 4 deadline set by a court, the city of Phoenix has successfully cleared out a ...
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina: On November 3, the Bank of America mobile app notified customers of a technical glitch that impacted ...
CHICAGO, Illinois: This week, a U.S. appeals court, in a 2-1 vote, upheld an Illinois state ban on assault-style weapons ...
NEW YORK: This week, New York officials said that the Biden administration will award US$3.8 billion to help build the ...
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Amid a national rise in cases, major U.S. chicken producer Arkansas reported its first cases of avian ...
TRENTON, New Jersey: Danish energy firm Orsted, the world's biggest offshore wind farm company, said its decision to cancel two ...