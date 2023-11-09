Thu, 09 Nov 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
73
Fair in Statesville

US Business

Section
U.S. stocks drift lower on declining Treasury yields

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks retreated Wednesday amidst confusion over the direction the Federal Reserve will take on ...

Nasdaq Composite jumps 131 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks moved modestly higher on Tuesday as Treasury yields slipped, while surprisingly the U.S. ...

Uber, Lyft pay out $328 million towards New York wage theft claims

NEW YORK: To settle claims by New York Attorney-General Letitia James that they systematically cheated drivers out of pay and ...

Wall Street edges up in quiet trading Monday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks began the week on a slippery slope Monday with a dip across-the-board. The ...

Starlink has reached cash-flow break-even: Musk

HAWTHORNE, California: This week, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, said that Starlink, his rocket company's satellite internet unit, had reached ...

UAW now targets Toyota, other carmakers without unions

DETROIT, Michigan: After its success in bargaining with the Detroit Three, the United Auto Workers (UAW) indicated that it aims ...

US

Section
Phoenix sends over 500 to shelter, clears downtown homeless encampment

PHOENIX, Arizona: Meeting a November 4 deadline set by a court, the city of Phoenix has successfully cleared out a ...

Glitch delays fund deposits into accounts of Bank of America customers

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina: On November 3, the Bank of America mobile app notified customers of a technical glitch that impacted ...

Ban on assault weapons in Illinois upheld by US appeals court

CHICAGO, Illinois: This week, a U.S. appeals court, in a 2-1 vote, upheld an Illinois state ban on assault-style weapons ...

New York tunnel project to receive $3.8 billion from US government

NEW YORK: This week, New York officials said that the Biden administration will award US$3.8 billion to help build the ...

Arkansas poultry farms report bird flu, as national cases rise

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Amid a national rise in cases, major U.S. chicken producer Arkansas reported its first cases of avian ...

Danish energy firm Orsted cancels 2 New Jersey offshore wind farms

TRENTON, New Jersey: Danish energy firm Orsted, the world's biggest offshore wind farm company, said its decision to cancel two ...

Movie Review

It Chapter Two