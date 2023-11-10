Fri, 10 Nov 2023

Fair in Statesville

U.S. stocks decline in across-the-board declines, dollar gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were broadly lower at the close Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair ...

Maine to vote for dismantling corporate electric utilities

AUGUSTA, Maine: Maine residents are due to vote on a proposal to dismantle the state's two largest electric utilities and ...

U.S. stocks drift lower on declining Treasury yields

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks retreated Wednesday amidst confusion over the direction the Federal Reserve will take on ...

Nasdaq Composite jumps 131 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks moved modestly higher on Tuesday as Treasury yields slipped, while surprisingly the U.S. ...

Uber, Lyft pay out $328 million towards New York wage theft claims

NEW YORK: To settle claims by New York Attorney-General Letitia James that they systematically cheated drivers out of pay and ...

Wall Street edges up in quiet trading Monday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks began the week on a slippery slope Monday with a dip across-the-board. The ...

Biden allocates $16.4 billion for Boston-Washington D.C. rail corridor

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the new round of funding to upgrade key portions of the ...

Citigroup looking to slash 10 percent of staff in several businesses

NEW YORK: This week, CNBC reported that as part of CEO Jane Fraser's reorganization, Citigroup's managers and consultants are considering ...

Right turns at red lights could be banned in US cities

WASHINGTON D.C.: A dramatic rise in accidents killing or injuring pedestrians and bicyclists in the U.S. has led to a ...

Christmas tree from West Virginia to adorn West Lawn of US Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C.: A 63-foot Norway spruce from the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia will become the Christmas tree for 2023 ...

Phoenix sends over 500 to shelter, clears downtown homeless encampment

PHOENIX, Arizona: Meeting a November 4 deadline set by a court, the city of Phoenix has successfully cleared out a ...

Star Trek: Nemesis (4K UHD)