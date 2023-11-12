Sun, 12 Nov 2023

US Business

General Motors to cease production of Cruise Origin van

DETROIT, Michigan: Just days after Cruise, the driverless car unit of General Motors (GM), announced that it was postponing all ...

U.S. stocks rebound, Nasdaq Composite forges ahead nearly 2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were back in demand on Friday recouping most of Thursday's losses as Treasury ...

U.S. stocks decline in across-the-board declines, dollar gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were broadly lower at the close Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair ...

Maine to vote for dismantling corporate electric utilities

AUGUSTA, Maine: Maine residents are due to vote on a proposal to dismantle the state's two largest electric utilities and ...

U.S. stocks drift lower on declining Treasury yields

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks retreated Wednesday amidst confusion over the direction the Federal Reserve will take on ...

Nasdaq Composite jumps 131 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks moved modestly higher on Tuesday as Treasury yields slipped, while surprisingly the U.S. ...

Political advertisers banned on Meta from using its new AI ad tools

SAN FRANCISCO, California: This week, Facebook owner Meta said it would ban political campaigns and advertisers in regulated industries from ...

Biden trails Trump in 5 of 6 key swing states for 2024 US election

WASHINGTON D.C.: Polls recently released have showed that Democratic President Joe Biden is behind Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in five ...

Customer complaints force Tyson Foods to recall Dino Chicken Nuggets

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas: Over the weekend, U.S. food company Tyson Foods said that after some customers found small, pliable metal pieces ...

Biden allocates $16.4 billion for Boston-Washington D.C. rail corridor

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the new round of funding to upgrade key portions of the ...

Citigroup looking to slash 10 percent of staff in several businesses

NEW YORK: This week, CNBC reported that as part of CEO Jane Fraser's reorganization, Citigroup's managers and consultants are considering ...

