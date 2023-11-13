Mon, 13 Nov 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
59
Fair in Statesville

US Business

Section
General Motors to cease production of Cruise Origin van

DETROIT, Michigan: Just days after Cruise, the driverless car unit of General Motors (GM), announced that it was postponing all ...

U.S. stocks rebound, Nasdaq Composite forges ahead nearly 2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were back in demand on Friday recouping most of Thursday's losses as Treasury ...

U.S. stocks decline in across-the-board declines, dollar gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were broadly lower at the close Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair ...

Maine to vote for dismantling corporate electric utilities

AUGUSTA, Maine: Maine residents are due to vote on a proposal to dismantle the state's two largest electric utilities and ...

U.S. stocks drift lower on declining Treasury yields

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks retreated Wednesday amidst confusion over the direction the Federal Reserve will take on ...

Texas Tech finishes strong to beat San Jose State

(Photo credit: Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK) Texas Tech stepped up its level of competition on Sunday and had ...

US

Section
To curb reliance on China, GM, Stellantis invest in EV magnet startup

DETROIT, Michigan: As part of a plan to develop electric vehicle (EV) magnets without rare earths, as the auto sector ...

US Army wants $3 billion from Congress for artillery, production

WASHINGTON D.C.: To replace stocks depleted by shipments to Ukraine and Israel, this week, the U.S. Army urged Congress to ...

Musk's Starlink to offer Mexico its rural satellite internet services

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Reuters reported this week that Starlink, the satellite internet service of billionaire Elon Musk's rocket manufacturer SpaceX, ...

General Motors to cease production of Cruise Origin van

DETROIT, Michigan: Just days after Cruise, the driverless car unit of General Motors (GM), announced that it was postponing all ...

Political advertisers banned on Meta from using its new AI ad tools

SAN FRANCISCO, California: This week, Facebook owner Meta said it would ban political campaigns and advertisers in regulated industries from ...

Biden trails Trump in 5 of 6 key swing states for 2024 US election

WASHINGTON D.C.: Polls recently released have showed that Democratic President Joe Biden is behind Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in five ...

Movie Review

Sid and Nancy