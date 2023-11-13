(Photo credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)

RJ Barrett scored 24 points Sunday afternoon for the New York Knicks, who completed a perfect homestand by routing the Charlotte Hornets 129-107.

Julius Randle had 23 points and Jalen Brunson scored 20 points for the Knicks, who went 3-0 against the Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs while outscoring them by 57 points.

Immanuel Quickley (17 points, nine assists) and Mitchell Robinson (10 points, nine rebounds) each flirted with double-doubles for the Knicks, who trailed just once Sunday after leading the Spurs in wire-to-wire fashion on Wednesday night.

The Knicks shot a season-high 54 percent from the field (47 of 87), including 41.7 percent (15 of 36) from 3-point land.

LaMelo Ball scored a game-high 32 points for the Hornets, who have lost three of four. Nick Richards had 16 points off the bench while starters Brandon Miller (11 points) and Mark Williams (10) each got into double figures

The Knicks, who scored the first 13 points against the Spurs, scored the first seven points Sunday. The Hornets tied the score five times before Miller's layup with 3:02 left gave them their only lead at 22-21.

The Knicks scored the last seven points of the quarter to take a 32-25 lead. The Hornets got within at least four points three times before New York scored six straight points to take its first double-digit lead at 49-39 with 6:41 left in the second quarter.

The Hornets ended the half on a 6-0 run to pull within 64-54, but the Knicks scored the first seven points of the third quarter to begin a 24-11 run that put the game away.

Charlotte got as close as 14 points later in the third, but New York led 99-79 at the end of the quarter and led by as many as 29 in the fourth as Brunson and Randle remained on the bench.

--Field Level Media

