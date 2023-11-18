Get a daily dose of North Carolina Daily news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.More Information
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished the week with minor gains on Friday as investors were encouraged by ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks reversed course Thursday after ratcheting up gains earlier in the week. U.S. Treasury ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday amid a global clamor for stocks, sliding oil ...
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Along with an announcement that it aims to start lithium production in Arkansas by 2026, U.S. company ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied sharply on Tuesday after a crucial CPI number came in as flat, ...
CHICAGO: The United States is witnessing a surge in beef imports and a decline in exports due to a shrinking ...
COLUMBUS, Ohio: This week, a crash involving a charter bus, a tractor-trailer truck and three other vehicles on a highway ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: A report released this week showed that despite Washington's new export restrictions to curb advances in China's semiconductor ...
ATLANTA, Georgia: The trial set for early 2024 will decide whether Georgia's electronic voting system has major cybersecurity flaws, which ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Associated Press (AP) reported that U.S. Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden's granddaughter fired shots after ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In a potential response to the U.S. and India pledging security cooperation, the Chinese and Pakistani navies are ...
NEW YORK: As North American carriers are betting on the Asia-Pacific region as their next source of high-margin revenues amid ...