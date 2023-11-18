Sat, 18 Nov 2023

U.S. stocks finish week in black, but only just

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished the week with minor gains on Friday as investors were encouraged by ...

Major falls in Cisco and Walmart undermine American stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks reversed course Thursday after ratcheting up gains earlier in the week. U.S. Treasury ...

Stock markets in U.S. and worldwide jump Wednesday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday amid a global clamor for stocks, sliding oil ...

Exxon Mobil aims to start lithium production in Arkansas by 2026

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Along with an announcement that it aims to start lithium production in Arkansas by 2026, U.S. company ...

U.S. stocks in demand on flat CPI figure, dollar in massive sell-off

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied sharply on Tuesday after a crucial CPI number came in as flat, ...

As cattle herd shrinks, US cuts beef exports, squeezing Tyson Foods

CHICAGO: The United States is witnessing a surge in beef imports and a decline in exports due to a shrinking ...

6 killed, 18 injured in Ohio highway crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio: This week, a crash involving a charter bus, a tractor-trailer truck and three other vehicles on a highway ...

China still buying US chipmaking equipment despite restrictions: report

WASHINGTON D.C.: A report released this week showed that despite Washington's new export restrictions to curb advances in China's semiconductor ...

Georgia voting machines face legal challenge from paper ballot system

ATLANTA, Georgia: The trial set for early 2024 will decide whether Georgia's electronic voting system has major cybersecurity flaws, which ...

Agents protecting Biden's granddaughter fire at car thieves

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Associated Press (AP) reported that U.S. Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden's granddaughter fired shots after ...

China, Pakistan hold naval drills following Russia's exercise with Myanmar

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a potential response to the U.S. and India pledging security cooperation, the Chinese and Pakistani navies are ...

North American airlines bet on Asia-Pacific to increase business

NEW YORK: As North American carriers are betting on the Asia-Pacific region as their next source of high-margin revenues amid ...

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (4K UHD)