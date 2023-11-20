Mon, 20 Nov 2023

T.J. Maxx struggling with costs from supply chain issues, higher wages

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts: This week, TJX Companies forecasted current-quarter profits to be below Wall Street expectations, indicating that rising costs were ...

U.S. stocks finish week in black, but only just

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished the week with minor gains on Friday as investors were encouraged by ...

Major falls in Cisco and Walmart undermine American stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks reversed course Thursday after ratcheting up gains earlier in the week. U.S. Treasury ...

Stock markets in U.S. and worldwide jump Wednesday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday amid a global clamor for stocks, sliding oil ...

Exxon Mobil aims to start lithium production in Arkansas by 2026

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Along with an announcement that it aims to start lithium production in Arkansas by 2026, U.S. company ...

Argentinian Trump wins presidency

The self-described ?anarcho-capitalist? Javier Milei has defeated Economy Minister Sergio MassaLibertarian economist Javier Milei was elected to become Argentina's next ...

U.S. chocolate giant Mars to acquire UK's Hotel Chocolat for $662m

LONDON, UK: In a deal announced this week, U.S. chocolate giant Mars will buy UK chocolate maker Hotel Chocolat for ...

Washington Post report blames California utility SCE for 2022 fire

ROSEMEAD, California: This week, the Washington Post reported that California authorities have determined that a major utility company, Southern California ...

SpaceX not discussing Starlink IPO in 2024: Bloomberg News

LOS ANGELES, California: This week, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk denied reports that his rocket company was discussing an initial public ...

US Postal Service says it won't breakeven next year as sales fall

WASHINGTON D.C.: After reporting a net loss of US$6.5 billion for the 12 months ending September 30, the U.S. Postal ...

Heat concerns force shift in US Olympic marathon trials start time

ORLANDO, Florida: This week, organizers of the U.S. Olympic Trials marathon, which will be held in Orlando, Florida, said that ...

