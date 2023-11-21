Tue, 21 Nov 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
58
Rain in Statesville

US Business

Section
U.S. stocks rally on positive earnings, lower Treasury yields

NEW YORK, New York - Retreating U.S. Treasury yields, better-then-expected earnings, and a record high for Microsoft after it recruited ...

T.J. Maxx struggling with costs from supply chain issues, higher wages

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts: This week, TJX Companies forecasted current-quarter profits to be below Wall Street expectations, indicating that rising costs were ...

U.S. stocks finish week in black, but only just

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished the week with minor gains on Friday as investors were encouraged by ...

Major falls in Cisco and Walmart undermine American stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks reversed course Thursday after ratcheting up gains earlier in the week. U.S. Treasury ...

Who is Sam Altman, OpenAI's wunderkind ex-CEO - and why was he fired?

On Friday, OpenAI's high-flying chief executive Sam Altman was unexpectedly fired by the company's board. Co-founder and chief technology officer ...

Indian stocks in green Tuesday; US Fed minutes eyed for fresh cues

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Indian stock benchmarks kicked off Tuesday's trade in the green after a lull in ...

US

Section
Xi to Musk: I support Tesla's development in China

AUSTIN, Texas: According to a statement from Tesla's Weibo Account this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the electric vehicle ...

Eight teenagers arrested for killing Las Vegas student

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: This week, Las Vegas authorities said that police have arrested eight teenagers who are accused of beating ...

With holiday season under way, US consumers are more cautious: Walmart

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Even as it raised its forecast for sales and profits for the current year, this week, Walmart said ...

U.S. chocolate giant Mars to acquire UK's Hotel Chocolat for $662m

LONDON, UK: In a deal announced this week, U.S. chocolate giant Mars will buy UK chocolate maker Hotel Chocolat for ...

Washington Post report blames California utility SCE for 2022 fire

ROSEMEAD, California: This week, the Washington Post reported that California authorities have determined that a major utility company, Southern California ...

SpaceX not discussing Starlink IPO in 2024: Bloomberg News

LOS ANGELES, California: This week, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk denied reports that his rocket company was discussing an initial public ...

Movie Review

The Baby Carriage (Barnvagnen)
Baby Carriage