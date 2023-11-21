(Photo credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports)

Miles Bridges, recently reinstated from an NBA suspension, drilled a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds left in overtime as the Charlotte Hornets pulled out a 121-118 victory against the visiting Boston Celtics on Monday.

Charlotte delivered a startling fourth-quarter comeback, scoring the last nine points in regulation over the final two minutes, en route to snapping a four-game losing streak. LaMelo Ball contributed 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets. Ex-Celtic Gordon Hayward had 20 points.

Bridges finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Jayson Tatum scored 31 of his 45 points in the first half for the Celtics, whose six-game winning streak ended. He also had team-high totals in rebounds (13) and assists (six). Boston's Payton Pritchard added 21 points.

Nuggets 107, Pistons 103

Reggie Jackson had 21 points and six assists as visiting Denver overcame the ejection of Nikola Jokic to beat Detroit, handing the Pistons their 12th straight loss.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone was ejected with 1:21 remaining in the first quarter for arguing with the officials. Jokic was tossed with 1:22 left in the first half after picking up his second technical.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope supplied 20 points for the Nuggets, who snapped a four-game road losing streak. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 27 points and nine assists, while Marvin Bagley III had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Bucks 142, Wizards 129

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points, leading Milwaukee to its best offensive performance of the season in a win over host Washington.

Antetokounmpo also grabbed 13 boards and dished eight assists. Damian Lillard chipped in 22 points and seven assists while Khris Middleton added 18 for the Bucks, who won their fifth game in a row.

Jordan Poole turned in his best performance as a Wizard, scoring 30 points. Kyle Kuzma added 22 while dishing a game-high 13 assists for Washington, which has lost six consecutive games.

Heat 118, Bulls 100

Bam Adebayo had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Duncan Robinson added 22 points to lift visiting Miami to a victory against Chicago.

Robinson shot 6-for-9 from long range as Miami drilled 17 3-pointers en route to its eighth win in nine games. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 19 points and Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat, who led by as many as 24 points.

Coby White paced the Bulls with a season-high 20 points, while Nikola Vucevic put up 18 as Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games.

Pelicans 129, Kings 93

Brandon Ingram scored 31 points, Zion Williamson added 26 and host New Orleans ended Sacramento's six-game winning streak.

Williamson scored 18 points in the second quarter to help the Pelicans take a 13-point halftime lead, and Ingram scored 18 third-quarter points as the lead expanded to 31 at the end of the period.

Harrison Barnes scored 16 points, De'Aaron Fox had 14 and Domantas Sabonis added 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Kings, who trailed by as many as 41 in the fourth quarter.

Timberwolves 117, Knicks 100

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, helping Minnesota pull away from New York in Minneapolis.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 20 points for Minnesota, which won for the ninth time in its past 10 games. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and made all seven of his field-goal attempts as the Timberwolves won for the ninth time in 10 games.

Jalen Brunson led New York with 25 points to go along with a team-high six assists. Julius Randle tallied 21 points and 14 rebounds, Immanuel Quickley scored 15 off the bench and Mitchell Robinson amassed 10 points and 11 boards for the Knicks, who had won six of their previous seven games.

Clippers 124, Spurs 99

Paul George poured in 28 points and Kawhi Leonard added 21 as visiting Los Angeles turned it on in the fourth quarter to roll past San Antonio.

Norman Powell and Daniel Theis hit for 19 points apiece off the bench for the Clippers, with Harden scoring 13 and dishing out 10 assists and Russell Westbrook hitting for 10 points.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 22 points while Cedi Osman had 17. Rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama had nine points on 4-of-12 shooting for San Antonio.

