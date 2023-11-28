Tue, 28 Nov 2023

U.S. stocks weaken as traders return after Thanksgiving

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed marginally lower as traders returned to their desks Monday following the Thanksgiving ...

Warren Buffett gives away Berkshire stocks worth $866 million

OMAHA, Nebraska: On November 21, Warren Buffett announced a donation of Berkshire Hathaway stocks worth some US$866 million to four ...

GM's Cruise to re-launch driverless robotaxis

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Just weeks after California banned its self-driving vehicles from public roads after an accident last month, Cruise, ...

Relief for prospective homebuyers, long-term US mortgage rate falls

MCLEAN, Virginia: In positive news for prospective homebuyers held back by higher borrowing costs and increased competition caused by a ...

Senate panel to investigate US airline baggage, seat selection fees

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, a U.S. Senate panel said it would investigate airline fees for baggage, seat selection, ticket changes, ...

High prices, high mortgages has frozen housing market: Report

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to a report from the National Association of Realtors released on Tuesday, existing home sales in the ...

US foils plot to kill Sikh separatist, warns India of likely role

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House says U.S. authorities have foiled a plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the U.S., ...

Thanksgiving weekend seeing busy roads and crowded airports

WASHINGTON D.C.: After the COVID-19 pandemic almost ended the tradition of visiting friends and family over the long holiday weekend, ...

US, Philippines hold joint patrols in South China sea near Taiwan

BANGKOK, Thailand: In response to heightened Chinese activity in the South China Sea, the United States and the Philippines have ...

Lottery winner sues mother of child for disclosing details of winnings

PORTLAND, Maine: To keep his identity concealed, a lottery winner who won one of the largest prizes in U.S. history ...

