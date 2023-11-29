Wed, 29 Nov 2023

U.S. stocks close higher after volatile day, dollar dives

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed in positive territory despite a volatile day Tuesday. Spending much time in ...

EV sales in US up 9%, still below many countries

DETROIT, Michigan: US electric vehicle (EV) sales are expected to reach a record of 9% of all passenger vehicles this ...

U.S. stocks weaken as traders return after Thanksgiving

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed marginally lower as traders returned to their desks Monday following the Thanksgiving ...

Warren Buffett gives away Berkshire stocks worth $866 million

OMAHA, Nebraska: On November 21, Warren Buffett announced a donation of Berkshire Hathaway stocks worth some US$866 million to four ...

GM's Cruise to re-launch driverless robotaxis

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Just weeks after California banned its self-driving vehicles from public roads after an accident last month, Cruise, ...

Relief for prospective homebuyers, long-term US mortgage rate falls

MCLEAN, Virginia: In positive news for prospective homebuyers held back by higher borrowing costs and increased competition caused by a ...

Candidate wins election in Louisiana by 1 vote where 43,000 voted

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana: In a Louisiana election where more than 43,000 people cast their ballots, a candidate for parish sheriff ...

Salmonella cases force recall of more cantaloupe brands by FDA

WASHINGTON D.C.: On November 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled three more brands of whole and pre-cut ...

State troopers rescue escaped bull wandering on Phoenix freeway

Phoenix, Arizona: On November 24, Arizona state troopers said an escaped bull was seen wandering on a Phoenix freeway, but ...

CSX train derails in Kentucky, spills molten sulfur causing a fire

LIVINGSTON, Kentucky: This week, railroad operator CSX said a train derailment involving 16 cars, two of which spilled molten sulfur ...

