Fri, 01 Dec 2023

News RELEASES

Fair in Statesville

U.S. stocks advance as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

NEW YORK, New York - Retreating bond yields and a higher-then-expected GDP reading for the third quarter boosted U.S. stocks ...

Biden invokes Cold War-era law to boost medical supplies' production

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden invoked a Cold War-era act this week to boost investment in U.S. manufacturing of medicines ...

U.S. stocks close higher after volatile day, dollar dives

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed in positive territory despite a volatile day Tuesday. Spending much time in ...

EV sales in US up 9%, still below many countries

DETROIT, Michigan: US electric vehicle (EV) sales are expected to reach a record of 9% of all passenger vehicles this ...

U.S. stocks weaken as traders return after Thanksgiving

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed marginally lower as traders returned to their desks Monday following the Thanksgiving ...

Warren Buffett gives away Berkshire stocks worth $866 million

OMAHA, Nebraska: On November 21, Warren Buffett announced a donation of Berkshire Hathaway stocks worth some US$866 million to four ...

U.S. backs Israel's restart of earth-shattering war in Gaza

While Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has been frantically shuttling around the Middle East trying to stop the Israeli coflict ...

Bird flu forces culling of 1.35 million chickens on Ohio egg farm

COLUMBUS, Ohio: To stop the spread of bird flu, more than 1.3 million chickens will be killed on Ohio's Union ...

Election suggestions of friendly countries welcomed if supportive: FM Momen

DHAKA, Bangladesh - According to Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen, Bangladesh and the United States believe in democracy and ...

Arab ancestry under attack: Burlington shooting stokes fear in U.S. campuses

VERMONT, USA - An Irish-Palestinian-U.S. citizen was among three university students of Palestinian descent injured in a shooting on Saturday ...

Tesla ready to invest up to $2 billion in Indian factory

NEW DELHI, India: On November 24, the Economic Times (ET) reported that Tesla is ready to invest up to $2 ...

