Sat, 02 Dec 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Carolina Daily.

More Information
46
Drizzle in Statesville

US Business

Section
Across-the-board rally on U.S. stock markets Friday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Friday despite remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell ...

Tech stocks slide while Dow Jones hits high for 2023

NEW YORK, New York - The Dow Jones index was the standout on U.S. financial markets on Thursday with a ...

US shoppers spend $38 billion online during Thanksgiving weekend

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite the ongoing economic uncertainty, major discounts during the Thanksgiving weekend enticed U.S. shoppers, who spent some US$38 ...

U.S. stocks advance as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

NEW YORK, New York - Retreating bond yields and a higher-then-expected GDP reading for the third quarter boosted U.S. stocks ...

Biden invokes Cold War-era law to boost medical supplies' production

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden invoked a Cold War-era act this week to boost investment in U.S. manufacturing of medicines ...

U.S. stocks close higher after volatile day, dollar dives

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed in positive territory despite a volatile day Tuesday. Spending much time in ...

US

Section
House Ethics Committee report results in Santos expulsion

WASHINGTON D.C.: After a House Ethics Committee report found substantial evidence that he broke the law, New York Republican representative ...

US shoppers spend $38 billion online during Thanksgiving weekend

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite the ongoing economic uncertainty, major discounts during the Thanksgiving weekend enticed U.S. shoppers, who spent some US$38 ...

US First Lady wants White House visitors to 'feel like a kid again'

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. First Lady Jill Biden stressed that she wants everyone visiting the White House during Christmas to "feel ...

U.S. backs Israel's restart of earth-shattering war in Gaza

While Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has been frantically shuttling around the Middle East trying to stop the Israeli coflict ...

Bird flu forces culling of 1.35 million chickens on Ohio egg farm

COLUMBUS, Ohio: To stop the spread of bird flu, more than 1.3 million chickens will be killed on Ohio's Union ...

Biden invokes Cold War-era law to boost medical supplies' production

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden invoked a Cold War-era act this week to boost investment in U.S. manufacturing of medicines ...

Movie Review

Rifkin's Festival