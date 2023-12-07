Thu, 07 Dec 2023

US Business

Wall Street loses ground Wednesday, U.D. dollar gains

NEW YORK, New York - A decline in labor costs as measured by ADP failed to boost U.S. Markets Wednesday."ADP's ...

Tech stocks outperform Tuesday, Nasdaq Composite gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks spent most of Tuesday meandering, with the major indices closing out the day ...

Strike cost Ford 100,000 vehicles in sales, $1.7 billion in profit

DEARBORN, Michigan: This week, Ford said a six-week United Auto Workers (UAW) strike cut its sales by some 100,000 vehicles ...

U.S. stocks start week in divided territory, dollar jumps

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday following on from last week's volatility."Digestion is the word ...

Microsoft president denies super-intelligent AI possible in 12 months

REDMOND, Washington: Microsoft President Brad Smith said there is no chance of super-intelligent artificial intelligence (AI) being developed within the ...

FAA's new aircraft certification policy changes key flight controls

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it implemented a new aircraft certification policy, which requires ...

Philadelphia City Council bans ski masks to control crimes

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: In a measure supporters claimed will increase public safety amid high violent crime rates, Philadelphia City Council passed ...

Cruise operators say 2024 will witness record passenger numbers

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. cruise operators and travel agents said that 2024 will witness record passenger numbers for the cruise industry, ...

Strong winds, rain disrupt power supply in Seattle, Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE, Washington: The Seattle Times reported that thousands of households were without power in the greater Seattle area on the ...

Migrants in Chicago, other northern US cities struggle to find homes

CHICAGO, Illinois: As winter sets in and with cold weather just around the corner, Chicago is struggling to house hundreds ...

73,000 Chevrolet Volt cars being probed in US over loss of power

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. auto safety regulator said this week it is opening an investigation into 73,000 Chevrolet Volt plug-in ...

New York state decides case, opens door for more marijuana clinics

NEW YORK: This week, a New York judge approved legal settlements to end lawsuits that halted the state's legal cannabis ...

